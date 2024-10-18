Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barrington Research

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ PAL opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the third quarter valued at $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

