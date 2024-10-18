Professional Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $361.70 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $255.22 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.20. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

