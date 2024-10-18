Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,364 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

