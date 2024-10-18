Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

