Probity Advisors Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $510.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,396 shares of company stock valued at $258,415 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

