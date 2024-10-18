Probity Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,430 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

