Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.06 and last traded at C$37.04, with a volume of 35506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.55.
Primo Water Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primo Water
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.