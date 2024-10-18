Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.06 and last traded at C$37.04, with a volume of 35506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

