PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE PSK opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$21.22 and a one year high of C$28.93.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

