PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Atb Cap Markets

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE PSK opened at C$28.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$21.22 and a one year high of C$28.93.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.