PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.150-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

