PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of PPG opened at $131.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 463.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

