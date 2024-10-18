PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.150 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $131.57. 453,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

