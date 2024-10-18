Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.51.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.01% and a negative net margin of 127.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
