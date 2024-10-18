Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.01% and a negative net margin of 127.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

