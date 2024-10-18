Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,060.31

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $33.83 million and approximately $39,060.31 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00052990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

