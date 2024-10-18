Piper Sandler Raises Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $42.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,497.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

