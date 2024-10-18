Piper Sandler Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $37.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VTLE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,306.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

