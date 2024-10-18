Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.39. 4,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $305.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.60 and its 200-day moving average is $269.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

