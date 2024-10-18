Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Yvonne Hui Sells 2,791 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $58,387.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,609.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Yvonne Hui sold 744 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $17,298.00.

Phreesia Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $20.40 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Phreesia by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

