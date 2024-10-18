PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $5,509,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PG&E by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PG&E by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,817,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PG&E by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

