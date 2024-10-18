Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 6,324,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,016,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.