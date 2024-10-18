Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) dropped 20.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 80 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Petro-Victory Energy Trading Down 20.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$14.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.67.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.