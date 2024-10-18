Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $586.10. The stock had a trading volume of 399,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,686. The stock has a market cap of $505.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.36.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
