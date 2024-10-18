Penumbra’s (PEN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.17.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.50. 22,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,496. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $277.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $123,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $12,597,567.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $123,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $12,597,567.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $31,677.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,648.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock worth $3,824,718 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

