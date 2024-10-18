Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 352342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 7,241,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

