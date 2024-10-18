PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $80.11. Approximately 1,524,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,702,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in PayPal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.