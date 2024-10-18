PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.