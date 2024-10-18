Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 1.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAY opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

