Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $319,351.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $319,351.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,348,748.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $274.09.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $454,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.