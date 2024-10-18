Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $74.44, with a volume of 35711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,054.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,757.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

