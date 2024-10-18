Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $715.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $665.00 to $715.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $639.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $604.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.24. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $646.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

