Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Posts Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $297.62 million, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKE. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $5,941,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 229,720 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 33.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 409,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 102,119 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

