Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading 4.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.91. Approximately 261,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 984,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Papa Johns International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter worth $232,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Papa Johns International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.