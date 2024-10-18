PaLM AI 24 Hour Volume Tops $265,260.70 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $31.48 million and approximately $265,260.70 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.37934012 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $179,012.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

