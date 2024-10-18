Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.39. 10,551,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,969,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.17 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.39.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
