Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) is Madrona Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.