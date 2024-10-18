Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a P/E ratio of 98.03 and a beta of 1.10. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXSQ

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.