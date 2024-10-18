Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 9,213,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average daily volume of 1,204,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.81.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

