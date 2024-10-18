OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $28.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $26.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $640.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.90. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $36.23.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 113.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

