Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 15730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLA shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,457. 51.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

