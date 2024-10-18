Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.87. Approximately 23,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 104,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBK. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,935,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

