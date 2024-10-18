O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1,337.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,206.87.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,204.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,078.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,221.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

