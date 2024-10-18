Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.05 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $426.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -271.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

