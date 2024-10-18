Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.29. 706,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,439,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

