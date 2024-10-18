Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 221,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

