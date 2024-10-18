Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 437,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PGX stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

