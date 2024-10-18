Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average of $204.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.