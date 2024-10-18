Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF opened at $380.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $384.66. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

