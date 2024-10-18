Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ITW opened at $260.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.94 and a 200-day moving average of $247.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

