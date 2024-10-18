Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $601.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $610.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

