Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for about 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 437,967 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after acquiring an additional 350,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.97.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 294.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

