Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 276,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 52.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 146.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $8.39 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

